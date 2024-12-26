FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Christmas Day was hectic for some Fond du Lac police officers, who chased and apprehended a wanted felon accused of physically abusing a female victim and threatening her life before leading a police chase in a vehicle and on foot.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, authorities were alerted at 8:30 a.m. CST on December 25, 2024, to a domestic violence situation in which a woman was allegedly physically abused, threatened and had her handgun stolen. Authorities noted that the suspect has a history of carrying weapons and has already been convicted of felony charges.

The 36-year-old man, who has not been identified, was spotted in their vehicle by a Fond du Lac police officer around 11:30 a.m. CST on Washington St. near the intersection with W Scott St. They attempted to stop the suspect, who they say fled at high-speeds toward the victim’s home.x

Police say the chase only lasted less than a minute before the suspect allegedly crashed into two cars at E. Arndt St. and N. Park Ave before getting out of the car and running away on foot.

Fond du Lac Police and County Deputies built a perimeter. They searched the area for the suspect, who was found in the backyard of a home on E Follett St., where he was contacted and allegedly resisted arrest before being brought into custody by force.

Three innocent bystanders were hurt and transported to St. Agnes Hospital for evaluation, but none of their injuries were life-threatening. No one else was hurt in the process.

Authorities found a handgun in the suspect’s car, and he was transported to Fond du Lac County Jail for multiple charges in addition to the outstanding warrants for his arrest.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

