MILWAUKEE— The state senator who was credited for keeping baseball in Wisconsin has passed away at age 75.

George Petak served the 21st District of the Wisconsin State Senate from 1991 to 1996.

Petak became known for being the deciding vote that would secure public funding for the baseball stadium that is now known as American Family Field in 1995.

The funding bill itself asked for a 0.1 percent sales tax increase for Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha and Ozaukee counties. Something that voters of the 21st district in Racine were not supportive of.

The Racine County board one week prior to the state senate vote had unanimously decided 28-0 against any increase of taxes for the funding of the stadium.

Petak had told his constituents that he would vote against the public funding bill, but made the last-minute decision to vote in favor of the bill over fears of the Milwaukee Brewers leaving the state of Wisconsin without any funding for the new ballpark.

After Petak’s vote, constituents of the 21st district were furious and it ultimately led to Petak to become the first Wisconsin State Senator to be recalled from office in 1996.

Senior Advisor for the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Tim Sheehy says Petak left behind a legacy of service for the people of Wisconsin.

“He always wanted to do what was right,” said Sheehy. “I say that whether he voted for or against Miller Park. But without senator Petak’s courageous vote at 4:45 in the morning, I doubt very much that we would have baseball in Wisconsin.”

The five-county sales tax was eventually retired in March of 2020 after the Brewers had raised more than $600 million in construction and operations for the stadium.

While Petak’s departure from office was decided by voters, the long lasting impact of Milwaukee Brewers baseball’s presence in Wisconsin resonates.