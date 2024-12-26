MILWAUKEE — Two teenagers are dead after an unknown suspect shot into a vehicle and caused fatal wounds on Christmas Day in Milwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood, drawing outrage from one local leader.

According to Milwaukee Police, the shooting occurred around 11:25 a.m. CST on December 25, 2024, on S. 37th St. in Milwaukee, just south of National Ave. They say a 15-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene and an 18-year-old victim died from his injuries at a local hospital later on.

Currently, authorities do not have any identifiable information about these suspects and are turning to the community for help, asking that anyone with information call (414) 935-7360 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or through P3 Tips.

Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa of Milwaukee’s 8th district released a statement on the shooting, declaring they are “outraged and heartbroken to hear of this terrible news, and my thoughts are with those grieving this loss.”

“Violence of this nature is always unacceptable, but I am especially outraged that this happened on Christmas morning,” they continued. “My constituents, and all residents across the city, deserve to have a holiday filled with peace and love, and it is devastating they were not afforded that opportunity.”

