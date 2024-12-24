DARIEN, Wis. — A 37-year-old from Wauwatosa died in a car accident on US-14 near the Town of Darien in Walworth County on the morning of Christmas Eve, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

911 was contacted about a crash involving a single vehicle at 7:52 a.m. CST on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. They were sent to the highway, west of State highway 89 in Walworth County.

Deputies and Darien Fire Department crews rushed to the scene and found a seriously damaged SUV, quickly confirming that there was only one vehicle involved in this accident. They found the driver, a Wauwatosa man, and pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

The man’s identity is being withheld as Medical Examiners go through their proper routine and contact their next of kin as the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit completes the investigation of this crash.

Officials from the Sharon Fire Department and Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office also assisted with this response.

This is a breaking news story. If further details are revealed, an update and/or follow-up may be issued.

