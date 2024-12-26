MILWAUKEE — With the holidays coming to an end, what can you do with that Christmas tree?

The City of Milwaukee reminds residents that real Christmas trees can be recycled starting December 26 through its Curbside Christmas Tree Collection program.

Residents need to schedule the pick-up with the Department of Public Works before putting the tree at the curbside for pick up. Trees must free of all lights and decorations, and not placed in bags so that they can be shredded and composted.

Holiday wreaths and greenery can also be recycled as long as they are also free of decorations and wire.

Curbside collection for the trees and wreaths continues until January 31, 2025.