GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers clinched a spot in the postseason with their resounding victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

But how good are they?

“(The Packers) haven’t had that big signature win,” Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “What’s been the most impressive win of the season? They haven’t beaten a great team.”

Tausch isn’t being a hater. He likes where the Packers are trending as they head into Week 17.

“All in all, everything is coming together,” he said. “You need to keep improving.”

Up next, a visit to the Twin Cities for a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

“The path to getting to a Super Bowl will be similar to what we see on Sunday,” Tauscher explained. “Sunday will be a good litmus test.”

