MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 59-year-old pedestrian, who was crossing the street when a driver collided with them.

According to Milwaukee Police, the incident occurred around 7:18 p.m. CST on Monday, December 2. A 27-year-old driver was heading west on W Silver Spring Road near N 107th St. at the same time a pedestrian was headed south across the street.

The driver ran into the pedestrian, who was fatally injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene of the impact. The driver remained on the scene while medics and police responded.

No further details were revealed from this stage of their process, but the Milwaukee Police Department is actively investigating the crash. They have not yet identified the driver or the victim.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

