TWO RIVERS, Wis. — The body of a missing Two Rivers child was recovered from the West River by searchers Sunday morning.

7-year-old Jacob Baer was reported missing Saturday, Nov. 30 when his parents lost sight of him while he was playing outside.

Items confirmed to belong to Baer were found in the water Saturday night. Sunday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources identified a possible location for Baer’s remains in about five to six feet of water, and by late morning a body was recovered from the water and confirmed as Baer’s.

Captain Andrew Raatz said in a statement released on the Two River’s Police Department’s Facebook page, “This tragic event is a reminder of how dangerous the ice can be on our waterways, especially this time of year when it is very thin. Please stay off the ice and keep your children safe by monitoring them closely when around any waterway.”

Officials say no new information will be released for now because the incident is still under investigation.