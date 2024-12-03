SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A 25-year-old Sheboygan man is facing a range of charges after allegedly fleeing from a Sheboygan police car, jetting through a stop sign and crashing into a patrol vehicle, rolling it in an intersection.

As per the Sheboygan Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on the northeast side of the city around 8:13 p.m. CST on December 1. Even after turning on their emergency lights and siren, authorities say the suspect continued to speed away.

During the search, the suspect allegedly drove through a two-way stop sign without slowing down and collided with the squad car, rolling the police vehicle over in the process. At that point, the 25-year-old suspect stopped and remained on the scene. He was arrested soon after.

Sheboygan police say the officer suffered minor injuries, which were treated at a local hospital before their release. The driver and two others in the suspect vehicle were also injured but did not accept treatment.

Charges being submitted against the driver include Fleeing and Eluding an Officer, Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance and Failing to Stop for a Stop Sign. Those were forwarded to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office and to the Sheboygan/Kohler Municipal Court, police say.

