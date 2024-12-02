MILWAUKEE – The trial for a man accused of murdering and dismembering a Milwaukee 19-year-old has been delayed until next spring.

Judge Laura Crivello granted a request by attorneys representing Maxwell Anderson to have his trial for the murder of Sade Robinson delayed until May 27th, allowing both sides to review forensic reports on the evidence collected for the trial.

The trial had previously been scheduled to begin with jury selection December 9th.

Attorney Athony Cotton argued Monday that a foresnic review conducted by an expert in Florida could provide Anderson an alibi during Robinson’s disappearance following a date the two went on April 1st.

“Our expert believes that there is evidence on Mr. Anderson’s phone that suggests he was using the internet, presumably at his home, during the timeframe that another person would have been driving Miss Anderson’s car around,” said Cotton.

Multiple dismembered body parts confirmed to belong to Robinson have been discovered around the Milwaukee and northern Illinois areas since her April disappearance.

Anderson is facing three charges connected to Robinson’s death: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. An amendment to the criminal complaint released in April indicates blood found on the bedding and walls of Anderson’s basement during a search of his property did not belong to Robinson.

Anderson remains in custody held on a $5 million bond. He will return to court for a scheduling conference February 10th, followed by his final pre-trial hearing set for April 18th before the trial begins May 27th.

