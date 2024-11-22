STOUGHTON, Wis. — Two young suspects, ages 14 and 15, were brought into custody for allegedly making social media threats that caused public panic and instilled fear in the Stoughton community, police confirmed via Facebook on Friday morning.

According to the Stoughton Police Department, the two teens were taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 21 — eight days after the terroristic threats were initially made on the 13th. The teens were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

In the meantime, Stoughton Police are working with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, FBI, Wisconsin Department of Justice and Stoughton Area School District to confirm their identities, gather evidence and execute search warrants.

The following comments were issued by Stoughton Police Chief, Daniel Jenks:

“We would like to remind everyone that what sometimes feels like funny games in online chats can become very serious issues. We ask that all parents have conversations with their children regarding online activity and appropriate use of social media platforms. If anyone becomes aware of any threat against a school or student they can be reported anonymously through the WI Dept. of Justice’s Speak Up Speak out website or text line.”

The threat was initially placed via the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s “Speak up, Speak Out” anonymous tip line. Due to their age, the names and genders of the two suspects have not been released.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

