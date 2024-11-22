OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A train accident involving several vehicles has drawn a widescale response from area fire, police and EMS crews at the train tracks near S Main St & W 2nd St in Oconomowoc, the Western Lakes Fire District confirmed.

Specific details are unclear as the situation remains ongoing, but commuters are urged to avoid the area while emergency crews are active there. It’s being referred to as a “multi-vehicle train accident.”

Image credit: Western Lakes Fire District, Facebook

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are confirmed.