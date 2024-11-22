RACINE – A special election for Racine County Executive is now down to two candidates.
Businessman Ralph Malicki and Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen are the two finalists following Thursday’s primary. Racine County Diversity Officer Melvin Hargrove finished third followed by the County’s Emergency Manager Lorenzo Santos.
The race was called for last year following the unexpected death of County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in June of 2023.
Malicki received over 51 percent of the roughly 11,000 votes cast on a day where the weather was highly uncooperative. Final vote tallies are below:
- Malicki – 5,720
- Christensen – 1,905
- Hargrove – 1,850
- Santos – 1,643
The special election will be held December 19th.
