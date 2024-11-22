MILWAUKEE – A unique housing project planned for Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood received the public thumbs up from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Friday.

In front of what will eventually be the River Trail Commons cohousing development, the Mayor signed a public file advancing the project. Mayor Johnson also signed a second file authorizing the Environmental Collaboration Office to seek clean energy tax credits to support various projects like the new Martin Luther King Jr. Drive library branch in the Harambee neighborhood.

In addition to the advancement of the project, Friday’s public ceremony served as a chance for several Milwaukee city leaders to show their solidarity with the man who pushed heavily for River Trail Commons and other ideas like it: late Third District Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. The alderman died by suicide earlier this month at just 41-years-old.

RELATED: Thousands gather to honor late Alderman Jonathan Brostoff

“A big part of the reason why I wanted to sign these files publicly was to honor Jonathan, and to recommit ourselves to Jonathan’s approach, was to be forward thinking,” said Mayor Johnson.

Nine of the 14 living Common Council members flanked Mayor Johnson and Alderman Brostoff’s widow Diana Vang-Brostoff during the event.

“When Jonathan took an oath of office, he decided he would work very hard to create affordable housing in the Third District. The use of this space for townhomes and condos would make him proud at accomplishing an important goal of adding diverse housing to the city,” said Vang-Brostoff.

Diana Vang-Brostoff speaks at the event advancing the River Trail Commons cohousing project. Her late husband, Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, had been a vocal advocate for the development before his death. November 22nd, 2024

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Planned Milwaukee cohousing project gets first city approval

A new rendering of what the River Trail Commons cohousing project could look like when completed in Milwaukee’s Rivewest neighborhood. November 22nd, 2024

The cohousing project would be the first of its kind in the city, including 39 housing units at a site formerly occupied by the Milwaukee Beer Bistro and then Big Daddy’s BBQ & Soul Food near Humboldt Boulevard and Center Street. The goal of the project according to its leader, attorney Nola Hitchcock Cross, is to build a community of neighbors around sharing resources.

“We’re creating a new-old fashioned development, where everybody knows your name,” says Hitchcock Cross. “It’s got secret sauce, and the secret sauce is the community.”

Attorney Nola Hitchcock Cross speaks at the event advancing the River Trail Commons cohousing project. Hitchcock Cross has led the process behind the scenes, and says the development has the “secret sauce” of community development. November 22nd, 2024

As part of the community-building mission, Hitchcock Cross says the development will include a public gathering space for meals, a community garden, library, play room, workshop, guest suites, multifunction room, and outdoor lounge space. There would also be a shared electric vehicle on site.

According to Realtor.com, in July of 2024, the median listing home price in Milwaukee was 219,900 dollars, trending up 15.8% year-over-year. Of the 39 planned units, 13 will be sold at below-market prices to those who meet income restriction requirements. It’s still not known what the rate on the below-market price units will be.

Groundbreaking on River Trail Commons is anticipated sometime in 2025, with the hope of completing the development the same year.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: