STOUGHTON, Wis. — Authorities are investigating a threat made against Stoughton High School on social media.

According to Stoughton Police Department Police Chief Daniel Jenks, the threat was posted to a social media platform on Wednesday.

The police department and Stoughton School Districted were informed about the threat around 9:56 p.m. via the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s “Speak up, Speak Out” anonymous tip line.

Police are in the process of completing a threat assessment with the Stoughton Area School District. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to called the Stoughton Police dispatch center at 608-873-3374.