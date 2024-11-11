MILWAUKEE — The Pickleball Kingdom is coming! What now is an empty industrial building in Menomonee Falls will come to life as a regional draw for the fastest-growing sport in America.

The owners of Wisconsin’s first Pickleball Kingdom location believe players of all abilities and interest levels will flock to this 17-court, indoor complex set to open early next year.

“You know it’s real,” Gregory Straub beamed as he looked around.

Straub, one of the first Wisconsin franchisees of Pickleball Kingdom, invited a small group for the groundbreaking last week.

“You can see other people already looking,” Straub said. “Where are they going to play? When can we come? When are you going to be open?”

Straub says that while other clubs have indoor pickleball, this facility has a unique indoor playing surface and pickleball-exclusive courts.

“It’s a professional-level surface. It is what high-level tennis courts are. It’s what high-level, PPA, pickleball courts are,” Straub explained.

Beginners are welcome, in fact, encouraged to join.

“It’s easy to learn. It’s easy to bring friends and family with you and say, ‘Come and enjoy this with me,'” Jen Azevedo said.

She’s the club’s General Manager and is coming from the West Coast. Like many pickleballers, her background is in tennis, but she’s also a certified pickleball instructor.

“If you’re a beginner, I can teach you how to play. In the better part of a half hour, we can start playing,” Azevedo promised.

The facility is just north of Silver Spring Drive, and west of Interstate 41 in Menomonee Falls. The pro shop will be stocked with Prolite paddles and equipment made in Wisconsin. It will feature a bar and grill with plenty of social space.

Corporate and group events are encouraged. Memberships will be available for individuals, couples, and families. Players can also play on a daily fee basis. It is expected to open in January.

