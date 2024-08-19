MILWAUKEE — All four of the former Hyatt Regency hotel employees involved in the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell at a Downtown Milwaukee hotel are headed to trial as the hospitality company has reached a settlement with the victim’s family, their attorney confirmed.

In a Milwaukee County Court appearance on Monday morning, the four former employees of the Downtown Milwaukee hotel learned that enough probable cause was established to support felony murder charges. Their arraignment is planned for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. CST, when the four defendants will appear together again.

Video evidence showed Todd Erickson, Devin Johnson-Carson, Herbert Williamson and Brandon Turner piled on top of D’Vontaye Mitchell on Sunday, June 30 after he was escorted out of the hotel lobby for allegedly causing a disturbance. Mitchell pleaded for help and was ultimately unresponsive by the time first responders arrived at the scene.

The hotel fired all four of the men involved. Erikson and Turner were security guards. Johnson-Carson worked at the front desk and Williamson was a bellhop.

Attorney Ben Crump, known best for high-profile civil rights and personal injury cases, issued the following statement regarding the settlement with Hyatt:

“In recent weeks, we entered good faith conversations with the goal of helping to achieve resolution for the family of D’Vontaye Mitchell. We are pleased to share that we have reached an amicable settlement. The terms of an agreement will be confidential. The parties are pleased that they were able to resolve this matter outside of court and will have no further comment about the settlement.”

This is a developing situation. WTMJ will issue a follow-up article or update here as further details come to light.

