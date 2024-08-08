UPDATE 11:15 A.M. 8/9/2024: According to Milwaukee County Jail records, Herbert Williamson is now in custody.

Image Credit: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Additionally, bail has been set for Devin Johnson-Carson at 5,000 dollars. Authorities say he was involved in holding down Mitchell after Mitchell tried to re-enter the hotel after causing a disturbance. He’s accused of hitting Mitchell and forcibly holding him down for several minutes.

UPDATE 8:15 P.M. 8/8/2024: According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Turner did not post bail Thursday. He remains in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail, as well as Devin Johnson-Carson and Todd Erickson.

UPDATE 5:45 P.M. 8/8/2024: A third suspect accused of felony murder in the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell has turned himself.

35-year-old Brandon Turner of Milwaukee appeared in court Thursday morning with an attorney. Court documents said he worked as a security guard at the Hyatt Regency hotel.

Turner was ordered no contact with Mitchell’s family or the other three suspects in the case. A cash bond was set for $30,000.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said as of Thursday evening he is in custody and going through booking.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Turner August 19.

MILWAUKEE – The second suspect accused of felony murder in the death of a man outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel in June has been taken into custody.

Court records indicate 23-year-old Devin Johnson-Carson of South Milwaukee has been booked into the Milwaukee County Jail this morning. He was working at the front desk of the Hyatt Regency hotel on June 30th when authorities say D’Vontaye Mitchell entered the building and caused a disturbance.

Johnson-Carson along with Todd Erickson, Brandon Turner, and Herbert Williamson all have been charged with felony murder in Mitchell’s death outside the hotel after they pinned him down and struck him with two objects.

Devin Johnson-Carson. Image Credit: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Todd Erickson. Image Credit: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

According to court records, Turner has retained legal counsel but is still not in custody as of Thursday morning. Williamson is also not in custody yet, but did speak to our news partners at TMJ4 moments after finding out he had been charged.

“All I did was come out of the hotel; I was told by management to hold him down, and I did what I was told to do,” said Williamson to TMJ4 Tuesday.

Erickson, the first of the four men to be arrested, appeared in court Thursday morning via video. His bond was set at $50,000. He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 19.

If convicted, all four men would each face up to 15 years and nine months in prison.

