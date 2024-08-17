KENOSHA – Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance will return to Wisconsin, just days after he met with law enforcement officials in Milwaukee.

Vance will visit Kenosha on Tuesday, the Trump Campaign announced on Saturday.

The senator is expected to hold a news conference on crime and safety at the Kenosha County Courthouse at 12pm. He’ll be joined by Senate candidate Eric Hovde, Rep. Bryan Steil, and Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner, the campaign said.

The visit comes on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Gov. Tim Walz are planning a campaign rally in Milwaukee. The Harris campaign is scheduled to hold a rally at Fiserv Forum while the DNC is underway in Chicago.

Tuesday will mark the second time this month both presidential campaigns are in Wisconsin on the same day. Harris, Walz, and Vance stumped in Eau Claire earlier this month.

I covered JD Vance appearance at the #Milwaukee Police Association as they formally endorsed #Trump/#Vance ticket.

Media were not allowed to listen in on the closed-door meeting with local law enforcement.

I was able to find out what Andy Wagner with the WI Prof. Police Assn &… pic.twitter.com/zLnorNKHGB — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) August 17, 2024

