MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating critically missing Steven Lisowski.

Lisowski is described as a 28-year-old white male, approximately 6’00 feet tall weighing 160 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes, glasses, and tattoos on both forearms.

Lisowski was last seen wearing a purple and blue tie-dye shirt and khaki shorts. he was last seen in the 4400 block of S. 27th St on 08/17/24 at 11:30 PM.

Lisowski is believed to be traveling in a Black 2016 Volkswagen Tigua 4-door with Wisconsin Plates AXD5073.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lisowski, please don’t approach and contact Milwaukee Police Department Sixth District at 414-935-7262.