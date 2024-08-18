MENOMONEE FALLS – A Menomonee Falls resident is seriously injured but expected to survive after they were shot during a on-going burglary at their home.

Police responded around 2:42 a.m. Sunday to the W136 N6000 Block of Weyer Farm Drive for the report of a resident who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation revealed that at least two suspects had entered the victim’s residence. While in the residence, the victim confronted the suspects and one of the suspects fired a gun, striking the victim.

The victim was treated on scene by the Menomonee Falls Fire Department and conveyed to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Menomonee Falls Police Captain Gene Neyhart says the investigation remains on-going; police will continue to conduct a neighborhood-wide canvas and follow-up on all investigative leads until the suspects are in custody.

Police are asking nearby neighbors to be vigilant, lock doors and contact the police if they observe any suspicious activity. Residents who may have any information or video of this incident are asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

