MILWAUKEE – The owner of a brewery and restaurant in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood which abruptly closed their doors in May filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy two days after the closure.

Company Brewing owner George Bregar and his spouse Myrica von Haselberg are listed as the debtors in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing submitted on May 31st with the United States Bankruptcy Court Eastern District of Wisconsin, according to court records. In total, the filing shows total liabilities of 1,955,830 dollars.

The filing came two days after the brewery and restaurant’s sudden closure, which happened just weeks after the location celebrated their ninth anniversary at Company’s location on Fratney and Center.

In February, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Bregar was looking for an investor and also exploring all options for the company. At the time, Bregar noted he had shared the news to Company Brewing employees prior to sharing it publicly so they could be properly informed. At the time of the closure, community members expressed sadness and frustration in-person and online at the sudden news.

While the business is listed as permanently closed online, Company’s mobile ordering site is still live, advertising one-dollar cans of their beers for sale at certain hours of the day.

“If the webstore is live, we are open” the site reads in part. “I’ll post future hours as I know them. Tell your friends :)”

Bregar did not respond to previous requests for comment from WTMJ on Company’s sudden closure.

