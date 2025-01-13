WAUATOSA, Wis. — The City of Wauwatosa is receiving a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration, to help improve the railroad crossing at Walnut Road.

The funds will be used for preliminary engineering and design work with the goal of replacing the current crossing with a safer option, eliminating train-on-vehicle collisions. One option being considered is replacing the current at-grade crossing with an underpass.

Michael May, Senior Civil Engineer, Traffic & Transportation for the City of Wauwatosa said in a statement, “Eliminating the at-grade crossing and extending Walnut Road to the west would not only remove a significant safety concern but also provide direct access to the United States Postal Office, the commercial corridor, and bus stops along WIS 100 for residents and senior living apartments west of 113th Street.”

The crossing at Walnut Road was selected because of its regularly heavy use by vehicles and pedestrians, in part because of its proximity to the Department of Public Works. City officials report five vehicle-on-train accidents have occurred at that crossing since 1988.

This comes after nearly $40 million in federal funds were announced for safety enhancements along the Amtrak Borealis line.