WASHINGTON DC – The federal government is awarding 38 million dollars to enhance existing commuter rail service in Wisconsin, while also providing funds for several state projects to build new railroad overpasses and underpasses.

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says the commuter rail funding will support new service rollout efforts of the Amtrak Borealis service, which could help fill existing schedule gaps in Wisconsin’s latest commuter rail service.

“Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests in more than just roads and bridges, it’s investing in every way Wisconsinites travel and helping them get from A to B safely and more efficiently. Investing in commuter rail gives Wisconsinites and visitors alike more options to explore the Badger state, support our local economies, and visit their loved ones,” said Senator Baldwin. “This investment doubles down on the success of Amtrak’s Borealis Service, reducing wear and tear on our roads, attracting new visitors, and bringing new business to our state.”

The Borealis first began operations in May, and quickly surpassed even Amtrak’s expectations in terms of utilization. The line connecting the Twin Cities to Chicago with stops at eight stations in Wisconsin exceeded 100,000 riders in its first 22 weeks.

Meanwhile, the funding for overpasses and underpasses is part of a $1.1 billion total investment to improve and study more than 1,000 highway rail crossings nationwide, and it is the largest single investment in grade crossing safety in the Federal Railroad Administration’s history.

“This Administration is tackling the issues that Americans face every day, and over the years, we have engaged with residents, community leaders, and stakeholders across the country on the issue of grade crossing safety and blocked crossings,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program funding we’re announcing today is a sweeping effort that directly supports cities, towns, and villages in every region of the country in their efforts to protect lives, prevent drivers being delayed by blocked crossings, and improve the overall quality of life for their citizens.”

Accidents at grade crossings are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in the United States, with more than 2,000 incidents and 200 fatalities occurring at grade crossings each year. Furthermore, blockages resulting from slow moving or stalled trains at crossings cost time and resources for American families and may cut off access roads and delay first responders from reaching emergencies. Over the last twelve months, FRA received more than 26,000 complaints of blocked crossings through the agency’s Public Blocked Crossing Incident Reporter.

Specific to Wisconsin, the funding will help fund grade separation efforts in Horicon, Superior and Wauwatosa, as well as exploring alternatives at four currently at-grade railroad crossings in Friendship and Van Dyne in Fond du Lac County, as well as between Onalaska and Brice Prairie in La Crosse County; Brice Prairie, a census-designated place and island on the Mississippi River, is only accessible via two roads. Both roads intersect the same rail line and are often simultaneously blocked, isolating Brice Prairie from the mainland.

As for Milwaukee infrastructure projects receiving federal aid, Baldwin announced Thursday the awarding of 25 million dollars to rebuild National Avenue across the city’s south side. The project calls for raised and fully separated bike lanes, raised crosswalks, a raised intersection, and improved sidewalk space along the artery from South 1st to South 39th Streets.

