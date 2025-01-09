MADISON — Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes shared new details from investigation into the deadly school shooting in Madison that killed three and injured six in December.

In a video message Thursday, Barnes said police found 21 shell casings and two guns at the scene at Abundant Life Christian School. But 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow used just one gun in the shooting.

Authorities are still investigating where the guns were purchased and the motive for the shooting.

“Determining a motive is often a complex and challenging process,” said Chief Barnes. “There can be multiple factors at play, and it is critical that we approach this investigation with the utmost care and thouroughness. We owe it to the victims and survivors of this tragedy to get this right.”

Barnes said the suspect was very active on social media and investigators are looking through her online activity.

14-year-old Rubi Vergara and 42-year-old teacher Erin Michelle West died in the Dec. 16 shooting. Six people were injured, and the two students who are still in the hospital have been upgraded to “fair” condition.

The updates from Chief Barnes come weeks before he takes over as Seattle’s police chief. His last day with the Madison Police Department is Feb. 1.