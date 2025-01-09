WAUKESHA, Wis. — Morgan Geyser, the now-22-year-old who lured a classmate to a park and stabbed her 19 times with another classmate to appease the fictional horror character Slenderman, has been granted conditional release nearly 11 years later.

Geyser has been held in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute since she pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in 2018.

This was Morgan Geyser’s fourth time seeking to be released from Winnebago. The court ordered a psychiatric evaluation during a hearing in November. Her first two petitions were previously withdrawn and the third attempt was blocked when Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren declared that she still posed an active threat to the public.

Her co-conspirator, Anissa Weier, who was also admitted to a psychiatric institute after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, was granted release under strict parameters in 2021. Our news partners at TMJ4 reported she had the GPS monitor removed in September 2023.

This time, Judge Bohren agreed to a conditional release, claiming that he felt the progress displayed through psychiatric evaluations and interviews was conclusive enough to move forward with conditional release. The terms of that release will be worked through and brought back before the court on February 14, 2025.

Both Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 years old in 2014 when they lured their victim, Payton Leutner to the park after a sleepver. Leutner barely survived the attack.

In a statement to the court, Leutner’s family requested that Geyser not be released.

