MADISON, Wis. — Students are returning to classes at Abundant Life Christian School following a school shooting that left 3 dead in early December.

Principal Doug Butler delivered the message of encouragement and security changes to students and families via YouTube on January 9.

The school was the site where 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow brought 2 guns to school and opened fire in a study hall classroom on the 2nd floor of the building on December 16. 14-year-old Rubi Vergara and 42-year-old teacher Erin Michelle West were killed in the shooting. Six others were injured, and 2 students have been upgraded to “fair” condition at the hospital. Rupnow died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Classes return one day after Madison police provided more details into the shooting, including that 2 guns and 21 shell casings were found at the scene. Police are still reviewing evidence to determine the motive.