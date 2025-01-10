WISCONSIN — A cybersecurity attack on school software impacts districts across northeast Wisconsin.
PowerSchool reported the attack to customers on January 7, specifically that there was “unauthorized access” to their Student Information System on December 28, 2024. The educational technology company says hackers were able to access identifying information about parents and students, and they do not believe the information has been shared or made public.
The information accessed did not include social security numbers, bank account, or financial information.
School districts including in Sturgeon Bay and Reedsville sent out notifications to families regarding the attack, and procedures for security data moving forward. They also confirmed that PowerSchool “paid a ransom in return for video evidence that all files were deleted and digitally shredded”.
Chris Bucher, interm communications director for education information services at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction tells WTMJ:
Earlier this week, the DPI was informed of a cybersecurity breach affecting PowerSchool, a system used by school districts across the nation. This breach occurred outside the control of these districts and the DPI. PowerSchool has briefed state officials and confirmed that the breach has been contained. The full scope of the incident and its potential impacts are still under evaluation by PowerSchool.
Due to a lack of dedicated funding, school districts remain particularly vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. In response to this challenge, State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly proposed a non-recurring revenue limit exemption aimed at enhancing school safety and cybersecurity as part of her biennial budget request. The proposal allows districts to increase revenue limits to fund necessary cybersecurity measures, including staffing, system upgrades, and equipment enhancements to better defend against cyberattacks.
The DPI will continue communicating with PowerSchool and local districts to assess the full impact and determine next steps.