WISCONSIN — A cybersecurity attack on school software impacts districts across northeast Wisconsin.

PowerSchool reported the attack to customers on January 7, specifically that there was “unauthorized access” to their Student Information System on December 28, 2024. The educational technology company says hackers were able to access identifying information about parents and students, and they do not believe the information has been shared or made public.

The information accessed did not include social security numbers, bank account, or financial information.

School districts including in Sturgeon Bay and Reedsville sent out notifications to families regarding the attack, and procedures for security data moving forward. They also confirmed that PowerSchool “paid a ransom in return for video evidence that all files were deleted and digitally shredded”.

Chris Bucher, interm communications director for education information services at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction tells WTMJ: