KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. — What began as a welfare check ultimately led to Kewaunee County authorities recovering the body of a late fisherman, as confirmed by our news partners at NBC 26 following an initial release from the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department.

During this process, authorities ask that community members stay clear of County Highway E, west of the City of Kewaunee, while they investigate.

Authorities say they were contacted at 5:29 a.m. CST on Monday, December 9, 2024. The late individual’s brother reportedly called authorities to request a welfare check, claiming his brother went fishing the night prior and never returned home.

Investigators located the victim’s vehicle and fishing equipment near the Kewaunee River on Monday morning. They called for help from the Kewaunee Fire Department, Luxemburg Fire Department, Door County Dive Team and Department of Natural Resources.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff reportedly confirmed to NBC 26 that the body of a missing fisherman was recovered from the River.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

