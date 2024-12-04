KENOSHA, Wis. — School resource officers allegedly recovered a firearm from a 16-year-old student at Indian Trail High School and Academy earlier this week. Early indications suggest the student could face gun possession charges.

Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Weiss and Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton issued a joint statement to the school community, which has since been obtained by 620 WTMJ. They indicated that a circulating social media post was the first sign of concern for school and community leaders.

This led authorities to initiate a ‘threat assessment’ in which the student was identified and contacted by authorities for a search to ensure the safety of the school community. The investigation officially began around 10:20 a.m. CST on Monday, December 2.

A School Resource Officer at Indian Trail High made contact with the student, leading to a search by two officers. While the gun was not located initially, authorities found the firearm upon further inspection with the student detained.

However, at this stage of the investigation, there has not been any indication that the teenage suspect made threats to other students or the school community in person. The nature and specific contents of the social media post remain unclear at this stage of the investigation.

Nonetheless, authorities are forwarding suggested charges of terroristic threats and possession of a firearm on school grounds, in addition to other misdemeanor charges, to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office. Kenosha police are also conducting an internal investigation to ensure the proper procedures were exercised during their process.

Because of the suspect’s age, their identity is being withheld from the public at this stage of the process. Kenosha Unified School District staff will also issue their own disciplinary action separate from legal action, per the joint statement.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

We want to provide you with an important update. Yesterday, we addressed concerns about a social media post depicting a weapon. Today, we were informed that a gun was found in the student’s possession after they were detained and processed through juvenile intake. While the student did not use the weapon to threaten students or staff during the school day, it was in their possession.

Two officers conducted initial searches that did not uncover the weapon. However, a subsequent search revealed it during the student’s detention. The Kenosha Police Department is handling the matter, and appropriate charges will be filed. The district will also impose disciplinary action in line with board policy.

Upon learning of the social media post, Kenosha Unified staff acted swiftly and implemented the threat assessment process. This process included identifying the individual involved, securing their location, and collaborating with the Kenosha Police Department to ensure safety.

The Kenosha Police Department is reviewing this incident to evaluate whether the procedures used by each of the officers were performed in accordance with training standards. We are also working with Kenosha Unified to avoid future incidents like this from happening again.

We greatly appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our schools.