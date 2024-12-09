WAUKESHA, Wis. — No foul play is expected after an employee dies in an industrial accident in Waukesha.

The accident happened around 2:30pm on Saturday at the Prolec-GE Waukesha near College and South Prairie Avenues. City of Waukesha Police and Fire found the unresponsive employee on top of a transformer multiple feet in the air. The employee died at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that electricity was a contributing factor in the death, and the company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.