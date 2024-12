MIDDLETON, Wis. — Don’t worry if you see smoke coming from Middleton today, as the Parks and Rec Department is conducting a prescribed burn.

The planned burn will take place at Parisi Park Monday afternoon, which is the neighborhood park near the Pheasant Branch Creek Trail.

There is no need to call 911 if you see smoke or fire in that area.

Parisi Park Prescribed Burn for December 9. Image courtesy of the Middleton Police Department.