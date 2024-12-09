BROOKFIELD, Wis. — No one was hurt after a fire at Uncle Julio’s in Brookfield. The City of Brookfield’s Fire Department responded just after 3pm on Sunday to a possible fire in the exhaust system at the resturant.

After evacuating staff and restaurant goers, firefighters found moderate smoke from the roof, eventually fighting the fire in the hood system of the charcoal grill.

Damage was isolated to the kitchen area of the restaurant, with no smoke or fire damage to the actual building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.