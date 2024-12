MILWAUKEE— Brewers shortstop Willy Adames will no longer play for Milwaukee come next year in the MLB season.

According to ESPN, Adames has signed a 7-year contract for a $182 Million contract to play baseball for the San Francisco Giants.

Adames will also receive a $22 million signing bonus in his deal with the Giants.

During the 2024 season, Adames performed an all-career best with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs.