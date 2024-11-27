MILWAUKEE — Adjusted schedules for garbage and recycling pickups along with parking restrictions in Milwaukee for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Department of Public Works reminds Milwaukee residents that pickups are suspended for Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, and shifted forward with the holiday. City drop-off centers will reopen on Saturday, November 30.

Parking meters, hourly restrictions, and overnight parking enforcement are also suspended for Thanksgiving. Night parking enforcement will restart on Saturday morning, November 30. Vehicles must still be legally parked across the city.