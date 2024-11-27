Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Oconomowoc: Leather Rich fights back in response to DNR lawsuit.

It’s safe to say that most people are in favor of keeping our water clean. We can also agree that laws and rules affecting the environment need to be clear and concise for individuals and businesses to follow. That is at the heart of an ongoing fight between an Oconomowoc business and the Wisconsin DNR. Attorneys representing dry cleaners Leather Rich Inc. claim Wisconsin’s Spill Law is flawed because it gives the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources too much latitude in asking individuals to pay the costs to detect and clean up toxins found on property they own. The Spill Law case the Wisconsin Supreme Court is hearing involves a mom-and-pop dry cleaners, Leather Rich Inc. which owner Joanne Kantor wished to sell after her husband died. The Peshtigo times reports that the amount of money Kantor spent to comply with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements exceeded $300,000 and affected her retirement. The Spill Law is designed to be different from most other laws as it deliberately allows for enforcement without set standards codified for some toxins, according to several attorneys. The Spill Law allows the DNR to be proactive in protecting the public from hazardous spills. the case is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Full Story

Casco: Latest round of well testing highlights positive results.

Yes, it’s the second water related story of the day. This one has a positive spin. Depending on where you live in Kewaunee County, you can raise a glass to reports of cleaner water. At last week’s Land and Water Conservation Committee meeting, Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Department Director Davina Bonness shared the most recent well-testing results completed at the end of October. According to reporting in the Door County Daily News, over 190 well tests were submitted, and samples were sent to UW-Stevens Point for bacteria testing and the Environmental Protection Agency for nitrate testing. Of the 192 tested wells, none returned positive for E.Coli and 29 wells had traces of coliform. Despite the testing going on when manure was being spread, and rain was falling, Bonness said it was an improvement over the past. Special attention has been brought to the Village of Casco, where earlier this year, there were several cases of increased levels of nitrates, including one impacting an area daycare. Drink up! Full Story

Milwaukee: Smucker recalls Walmart bakery items nationwide and in Wisconsin.

No water in this story. Our focus now is on pastries. JM Smucker is recalling thousands of pastries sold nationwide under Walmart’s Great Value brand over concerns that the products may contain pieces of plastic. Great Value cheese Danishes and cinnamon rolls are being recalled, per the FDA. The recall, initiated on Nov. 1, has been named a Class II recall, meaning the product could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences” and there’s a lower chance of more severe health effects. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed to the Journal Sentinel that Wisconsin stores were impacted. There are 89 Walmart locations in Wisconsin. Milwaukee is home to four stores. No pastries for you! Full Story