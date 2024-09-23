FOND DU LAC – A case involving a former Kewaskum school resource officer having sex with his dog leads to three guilty pleas.

Steven Rosales entered the pleas Monday in Fond du Lac County court.

“Law enforcement officers have earned a tremendous amount of respect within our communities. When they break that trust it’s heartbreaking, but they will be held accountable, just like any other person,” said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. “Thankfully this defendant doesn’t represent the incredible law enforcement officers across our great state that risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

The maximum possible sentence is nine years of initial confinement and nine years extended supervision. Charges of Bestiality Photograph/film sexual contact with animal and attempting to sell and/or publish obscene material of sexual contact with an animal were dismissed; the state has capped their sentencing recommendation at 5 years of initial confinement.

Rosales will hear his sentence on November 26th.

The full criminal complaint can be viewed here. Content Warning: the details of the criminal complaint are highly graphic

Rosales is also currently being tried for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student at the Kewaskum high school where he previously served as an SRO; he will be due in court for that case on November 11th.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: