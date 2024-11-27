A ceasefire is underway between Israel and Hezbollah. Wednesday marked Day 1 of the planned 60-day respite.

“So far, the ceasefire seems to be holding,” CBS Correspondent Linda Gradstein told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “It’s going to take a few days to see if this is serious. If Hezbollah breaks ceasefire, Israel says it will respond.”

Israel has had a military presence in southern Lebanon since September.

“The ceasefire was brokered by the United States and France and between Israel and the Lebanese government,” Gradstein reminded.

It’s important to note the ceasefire is not with Hamas. The conflict in Gaza continues. The big question now: can this ceasefire help promote talks with Hamas?

“There are two possibilities,” Gradstein said. “Israel says it won’t negotiate with Hamas. But there is no other alternative (to work with other than Hamas). It’s not clear who would run Gaza if there were a ceasefire.”

