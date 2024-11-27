Black Friday has changed over the years. With so many consumers spending online, the number of people rushing out to brick and mortar stores appears to be declining. Despite that, the day remains a spending frenzy for some shoppers.

“(Black Friday) is still a big day for retailers and a thermometer for retail shopping within the context of the economy,” Jay Jacobson, of the Carroll University school of business, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.

The average shopper will spend $480 dollars on Black Friday or the days surrounding it, according to Jacobson.

Perhaps the biggest impact can be felt by smaller, local businesses.

“It’s not just the Target’s, the Walmart’s and the Best Buy’s benefitting from (Black Friday),” he explained. “More and more boutique-oriented retailers are also benefitting. They may not have the ‘marketing spend,’ but they’re picking up some residual benefits.”

