MILWAUKEE— The USS Beloit (LCS-29) has been docked at Veterans Park in Milwaukee in preparation for it’s commissioning ceremony this upcoming Saturday. The littoral combat vessel was built and christened in Marinette, Wisconsin back in 2022 and was delivered to its crew this year.

Commanding officer, LeAndra Kissinger has been a part of the USS Beloit for more than two years.

“I’ve been a part of the ship since its christening,” said Commander Kissinger. “I’ve been in the Navy for 23 years and I never thought I would have the opportunity to commission a ship. To take a foundation from nothing and create an entire culture of what the legacy of this ship is going to be is something that I found way more enjoyable than I anticipated. So this whole process has been the pinnacle of my career.”

On board, the ship’s mantra hangs in the rec-room, stating it’s “Grounded in Hard Work” in homage to the Blue Collar Coffee Company in Beloit. Other ties to the city can be seen in different parts of the ship including the mess hall nicknamed after Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar.

As to why the ship was named after the southern Wisconsin city, Kissinger says Beloit has it’s naval ties through Fairbanks Morse which supplies the Navy with engines and other equipment for vessels.

On the commissioning board for the USS Beloit is Sarah Lock, who also serves as the city’s director of strategic communications says she appreciates Kissinger’s efforts to ensure that the city was well represented on board.

“The CO made a significant effort to impart the spirit of Beloit and our community into the ship,” said Locke. “I know that our residents are incredibly proud of this project and we are so excited to celebrate on Saturday.”

Once the Beloit is commissioned on Saturday, it will make it’s way through the Great Lakes, up the St. Lawrence Seaway, and down the east coast to its headquartered station in Florida.