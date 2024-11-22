We are finally back to experiencing movies all together at movie theaters once again. And one of the biggest movies of the year dropped today! And it just so happens to be a musical.

So, with a Two-hour & forty minute run time (!!) there’s plenty of singing to be had. But AMC movie theaters are issuing the directive that crowds must sit and enjoy the movie and not sing along.

Good idea? Bad idea? Wisconsin’s Morning News producer Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill uncovers all of the angles in this week’s Pancake Breakfast Special.