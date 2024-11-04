MILWAUKEE — Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, a Milwaukee native who represented the city’s 3rd District, has died by suicide at the age of 41, WTMJ sources have confirmed. Mayor Cavalier Johnson offered the following comments on this tragic occurrence:

“Jonathan brought a unique energy to his work at City Hall. His passion and dedication were evident every day. No elected official brought more enthusiasm to their work than Jonathan. He was a husband, a father, a son, and, to me, a close friend. My thoughts and sympathy go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

The following joint statement was also released on behalf of the City of Milwaukee’s Common Council:

As colleagues, and as friends, we are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. Jonathan was a loving father and husband, and greeted everyone he met with empathy and kindness. He was also a passionate advocate for the betterment of our community, and dedicated his professional life to the people he represented. It was an honor to have served in office with him, and he will be missed. Out of respect for his family, we would ask that they be provided the privacy and time to grieve that they most certainly deserve.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley also offered the following statement in response to this tragic news:

“Today, Milwaukee County lost a beloved leader, partner, and dear friend. I am devastated by the passing of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. He was a hard worker, a fierce advocate, a loving husband and father, and a positive influence on everyone who knew him. “Our friendship goes back to our days of community organizing, where we discovered our shared passion for improving Milwaukee County. From there, Jonathan and I worked our way up, eventually serving together in the Wisconsin State Legislature. Every day, we walked through the halls of the State Capitol to support working families, build healthier communities, and foster a brighter future for our children. After our time in Madison, Jonathan was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, where he continued working on behalf of the people. Jonathan never lost sight of why he ran for office: To make a difference in the lives of all Milwaukeeans. “Jonathan consistently brought new ideas, contagious energy, and endless optimism to every room he entered. When he saw an opportunity to benefit his constituents, he seized it. When he saw a challenge to overcome, he worked with others to address it. Throughout the years, Jonathan and I remained close friends and colleagues. We should all learn from Jonathan’s leadership, compassion, and genuine love for those around him. “My heart and prayers are with his wife, their children, and the many Wisconsinites who also consider Jonathan what I did: a dear friend.”

Brostoff, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee alum, was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly representing the 19th district in 2014 and remained in his role until 2022 when he ran unopposed to represent the Third District of the Milwaukee Common Council. Brostoff was married and had three children.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says that an autopsy will be completed on Tuesday, November 5th.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

