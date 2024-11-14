An ‘Everyday Hero’ is defined by WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Mesa, Arizona: A near tragedy when a toddler wearing only a diaper walked into a busy intersection. Thankfully, a woman saw the child and ran into the road, preventing him from getting hit.

“I’m thankful a resident saw them and got them out of harm’s way,” the toddler’s father told Fox10 Phoenix. “I didn’t get her name but I’d like to thank her personally.”

The mother is said to be in custody, pending charges, the TV station reported.

