An ‘Everyday Hero’ is defined by WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”
In Mesa, Arizona: A near tragedy when a toddler wearing only a diaper walked into a busy intersection. Thankfully, a woman saw the child and ran into the road, preventing him from getting hit.
“I’m thankful a resident saw them and got them out of harm’s way,” the toddler’s father told Fox10 Phoenix. “I didn’t get her name but I’d like to thank her personally.”
WATCH: Terrifying moments caught on camera yesterday of drivers narrowly missing a toddler who ran into a busy Mesa, Ariz. intersection.— Trenton Hooker (@trentonhooker) November 10, 2024
Watch tonight at 9 for a father's message of gratitude to the good samaritan who saved the young boy's life.
ONLY on @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/ryXMCH4FqP
The mother is said to be in custody, pending charges, the TV station reported.
