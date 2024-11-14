MILWAUKEE – For the first time since 2015, nu-metal band Linkin Park will be returning to Milwaukee for a show next summer.

The band will perform at Fiserv Forum August 25th as part of their ongoing From Zero World Tour with special guest Jean Dawson.

This marks the first appearance for Linkin Park in Milwaukee since Summerfest 2015. It’s also the band’s first show in the city since the death of former lead singer Chester Bennington. The group has since added Dead Sara vocalist Emily Anderson, and will release their latest album From Zero tomorrow.

Tickets for the Milwaukee show will go on sale Thursday, November 21st at noon. It’s the second major Milwaukee concert announcement in the last week after a Billy Joel and Sting double billing was announced for American Family Field April 26th.

