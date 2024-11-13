MILWAUKEE – An accident during a training exercise at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport early Wednesday morning leads to multiple injuries and a fuel spill.

Airport officials tell WTMJ the accident involved a piece of snow removal equipment, which tipped over a truck and caused the fuel spill during a snow removal training session at the airport.

Two airport maintenance workers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Airport officials tell WTMJ the fuel spill was contained and cleaned up by airport fire crews at the scene.

