UPDATE at Noon on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024: Early testing returns show that the suspicious liquid inside a sealed, internally-postmarked envelops that was delivered to the Milwaukee Elections Commission was not hazardous or dangerous, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski and Milwaukee Elections Commission Executive Director, Paulina Gutierrez confirmed in a news conference shortly before 12:00 p.m. CST on Friday.

Shortly before 9 a.m. CST, an employee of the Milwaukee Election Commission opened a letter wrapped tightly in bubble wrap, containing what Gutierrez described as a very wet and strange smelling liquid attached to what they believed to be an application of sorts. She confirmed it was not a ballot in the package.

That eventually led to the Hazmat crews sweeping the building and investigating the strange envelope, which they have deemed not to be dangerous. The person who was exposed is okay and did not seek any treatment or cite any issues related to the exposure. Now, that material will be studied at a State Lab.

Milwaukee Election Commission officials planned to certify Election results this afternoon, but because to this morning’s conflicts, they have decided to push that back to Monday, allowing for more time and resources to complete the required steps.

MILWAUKEE – Police, fire and hazmat crews are surrounding Milwaukee City Hall at E Wells St. and N. Water St. on Friday morning for what Jeff Fleming with the Mayor of Milwaukee’s Office described as an investigation into a suspicious package.

That package was delivered to the Milwaukee Elections Commission on the fifth floor of Milwaukee City Hall; located on the building’s south side. When law enforcement arrived, crews enacted an evacuation of Milwaukee City Hallf’s south side on all floors below the fifth.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details come to light.

