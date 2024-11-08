Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Wausaukee: New ordinance allows EV-chargers in Wausaukee.

Electric vehicles might be better for the environment, but what if you’re away from home and need a charge. More and more charging stations are becoming available and now Wausaukee will join the number. The Village of Wausaukee will now allow electric-vehicle chargers, and commercial properties with EV charging permits can count an EV charging space toward minimum parking requirements, according to an amended village ordinance the Village Board passed Oct. 21. The Peshtigo Times reports that Wausaukee Village Administrator Sara Pullen said an attorney specializing in municipal code law recommended the village board update their ordinances to make way for EV charging. A separate ordinance amending the zoning code includes definitions of EV charging and EV charging stations. EVs include battery-powered electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Level three direct-current fast-chargers, which operate on breakers of 60 amps or more and on 480 volt circuits, are intended for commercial and public applications. Full Story

Madison: Babcock Dairy recalls two flavors of ice cream.

I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream. Babcock dairy in Madison is screaming too, but they’re screaming about a recall of two of their flavors. Babcock Dairy said Tuesday it is voluntarily recalling Orange Custard Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream due to mislabeling and an allergy risk. According to a story in the Journal Times, Babcock said that during production, a limited number of Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream containers were inadvertently filled with Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream, leading to products with incorrect allergen labeling. They’re recalling about 41 cases of Orange Custard Chocolate Chip ice cream that may be labeled as Chocolate Peanut Butter because people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs or yellow #5 run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products. The ice cream in question was produced on Sept. 17. So far, there have been no reports of illness associated with consumption of the products. Full Story

Sturgeon Bay: Women’s Fund raises record $100,000.

Ladies in Door County are getting it done! The Women’s Fund of Door County raised a record $100,000 dollars all going to benefit women and girls. The Women’s Fund Celebrate Women Luncheon was held in Sturgeon Bay. Women’s Fund of Door County treasurer and event chair Michelle Sternard told the Door County Daily News “We are so grateful for the financial support of our community, to assist us in our mission of supporting women and girls in Door County.” Some of the money raised will go towards support efforts to improve child care in Door County. The Women’s Fund of Door County is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year and has awarded more than $1,000,000 in grants and programs throughout the peninsula. Nice work ladies. Full Story