Hunters are set to take to the woods across Wisconsin in late November for the annual gun deer hunt, and Journal Sentinel Outdoors editor Paul Smith joins Steve Scaffidi for a conversation about one of the state’s best traditions.

For the first time starting this year, Wisconsin deer hunters can use air rifles which have no recoil and, more importantly, quiet.

This year’s deer population, according to Smith, is expected to be better than last year due to the recovery period last year after the harsh winter of ’22 to ’23.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is still a rising issue with Wisconsin deer, but Smith says there could be a decline in the near future. Testing for the disease is still free and, new to this year, you can get a replacement deer tag regardless of the deer’s sex.

