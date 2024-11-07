CITY OF WAUKESHA, Wis. — In a 13 to one vote, the The City of Waukesha Common Council approved an $82.7 million budget at Thursday night’s meeting.

The budget is up about 3% from the 2024 adopted budget of $80.3 million.

City Administrator Tony Brown highlighted four main aspects of the 2025 budget: fiscal prudence, promotion of sustainability and growth, mindfulness of the impact on homeowners and enhancing workplace appeal.

“The tax rate is going up one cent,” said Brown. “And how that translates to a $300,000 single family home is about a $2.17 increase year over year.”

To address inflation and other cost trends through 2025 and beyond, the Common Council implemented $2.5 million in expenditure reductions and revenue reductions.