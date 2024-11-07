UPDATE at 2:43pm on November 7: Kenosha Police have a suspect in custody for trying to enter Roosevelt Elementary School earlier today. Police will remain at all Kenosha Unified schools until dismissal is complete for extra security.

Police confirmed that there is no threat to students or the schools at this time.

Earlier in the day, Kenosha Unified School District officials sent this note to parents:

Hello, KUSD families. We are calling to share that due to the incident at Roosevelt this morning involving an individual entering the building with suspicious bags and then fleeing into the neighborhood, all KUSD schools are currently on a secure hold. This means business as usual is occurring inside schools, but no one can enter or exit buildings at this time. We also are holding our morning 4K students and canceling our afternoon 4K. We understand the concerns this may raise, but assure you this is being done for the safety of our students, staff and families as we work closely with the Kenosha Police Department who is working to locate the suspect as quickly as possible. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234. Thank you.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police are looking for a suspicious person who was at Roosevelt Elementary School on Thursday, November 7.

Police say the person is no longer on campus, but remain onsite and are continuing to search the area. A photo of who they are searching for is below.

Kenosha Unified School District says that all of the campuses are safe, and are cooperating with law enforcement.

Police request that if you this person or recently saw this person on campus, please contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.